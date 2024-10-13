Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $1.30 Million Stock Position in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Free Report) by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,991 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 928 shares during the quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $1,296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 120,963,133 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,750,473,000 after acquiring an additional 1,042,823 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 72,306,560 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,230,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,946,327 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 18,623,505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,281,297,000 after acquiring an additional 292,155 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Charles Schwab by 13.3% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 11,668,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $802,800,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,223 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its position in Charles Schwab by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 10,886,058 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $802,193,000 after buying an additional 225,397 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.38% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Charles Schwab in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Barclays lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $77.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $75.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Charles Schwab from $70.00 to $68.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $72.25.

Charles Schwab Price Performance

Charles Schwab stock opened at $67.68 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $64.12 and its 200 day moving average is $69.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a market cap of $120.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.97. The Charles Schwab Co. has a one year low of $48.66 and a one year high of $79.49.

Charles Schwab (NYSE:SCHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $4.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.68 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 18.14% and a net margin of 26.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.07 EPS for the current year.

Charles Schwab Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 9th were issued a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 9th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.48%. Charles Schwab’s payout ratio is currently 41.84%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Charles Schwab news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Walter W. Bettinger acquired 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $66.26 per share, for a total transaction of $1,656,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 827,377 shares in the company, valued at $54,822,000.02. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Richard A. Wurster acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 17th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $62.05 per share, with a total value of $620,500.00. Following the acquisition, the president now owns 144,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,949,347.40. This represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 98,856 shares of company stock worth $6,398,604. 6.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Charles Schwab

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a savings and loan holding company that provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services.

Further Reading

