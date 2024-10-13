Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

Procure Space ETF (NASDAQ:UFO – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 57.4% from the September 15th total of 4,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 13,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Procure Space ETF Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of Procure Space ETF stock traded up $0.25 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $19.05. 1,715 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,340. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.57 and a 200-day moving average of $17.03. Procure Space ETF has a 1 year low of $15.06 and a 1 year high of $19.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.86 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.18 and a beta of 1.10.

Procure Space ETF Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 27th were given a $0.1812 dividend. This is an increase from Procure Space ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th.

About Procure Space ETF

The Procure Space ETF (UFO) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S-Network Space index. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of aerospace companies located globally. UFO was launched on Apr 11, 2019 and is managed by ProcureAM.

