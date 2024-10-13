Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 123,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 293,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.13 ($0.20).
Power Metal Resources Stock Performance
The company has a market capitalization of £16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.19.
About Power Metal Resources
Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Power Metal Resources
- Do Real Estate Investment Trusts Deserve a Place in Your Portfolio?
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Most Volatile Stocks, What Investors Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Power Metal Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Power Metal Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.