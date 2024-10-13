Power Metal Resources (LON:POW) Trading Down 0.8% – What’s Next?

Power Metal Resources plc (LON:POW – Get Free Report) dropped 0.8% on Friday . The company traded as low as GBX 14.50 ($0.19) and last traded at GBX 15 ($0.20). Approximately 123,727 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 58% from the average daily volume of 293,691 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 15.13 ($0.20).

Power Metal Resources Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £16.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1,600.00 and a beta of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 15.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 16.19.

About Power Metal Resources

Power Metal Resources plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and exploitation of mineral resources in Africa, Australia, Canada, and the United States. The company primarily explores for nickel, lithium, tungsten, rare earths, platinum group elements, copper, graphite, uranium, gold, and silver.

