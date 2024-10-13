PotCoin Price Up 333.4% Over Last Week (POT)

PotCoin (POT) traded up 19.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on October 12th. One PotCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000009 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. PotCoin has a market cap of $266,122.06 and $3,047.17 worth of PotCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, PotCoin has traded up 333.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000178 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.08 or 0.00009681 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $65.84 or 0.00104802 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.00 or 0.00012727 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

MegaCoin (MEC) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00015776 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0753 or 0.00000120 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001585 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0161 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000002 BTC.

POT is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 15th, 2014. PotCoin’s total supply is 115,365,194 coins and its circulating supply is 115,365,160 coins. PotCoin’s official Twitter account is @potcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for PotCoin is https://reddit.com/r/potcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for PotCoin is www.potcoin.com. PotCoin’s official message board is steemit.com/@potcoin.

According to CryptoCompare, “PotCoin was a scrypt coin launched at the start of 2014. The first 55 blocks were premined for checkpoints – and the coin has a relatively fast blocktime of 40 seconds.

PotCoin is supposed to empower and facilitate the marijuana industry.

In 2021, Potcoin migrated to Polygon.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PotCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PotCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PotCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

