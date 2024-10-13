Poollotto.finance (PLT) Price Up 2.5% Over Last 7 Days

Poollotto.finance (PLT) traded up 0.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on October 12th. One Poollotto.finance token can currently be bought for approximately $3.53 or 0.00005611 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Poollotto.finance has traded 2.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Poollotto.finance has a total market cap of $37.32 million and $3.96 worth of Poollotto.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000079 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $160.00 or 0.00254557 BTC.

Poollotto.finance Profile

Poollotto.finance’s genesis date was June 20th, 2021. Poollotto.finance’s total supply is 19,200,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,583,365 tokens. Poollotto.finance’s official Twitter account is @pltfinance. Poollotto.finance’s official website is www.poollotto.finance. Poollotto.finance’s official message board is medium.com/@poollotto.

According to CryptoCompare, “Poollotto Token (PLT) is a new generation of lottery token-based smart contracts for non-centralized management of the global community-driven lottery pools, automated and safe payments.

The PLT Token project was launched to create a blockchain platform and token economy that gives transparency and fair outcomes to users around the globe.

At the same time, token distribution is defined to provide a required level of development, promotion, and support of the PLT Ecosystem.”

Poollotto.finance Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Poollotto.finance directly using US dollars.

