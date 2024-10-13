Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL) Shares Bought by CHICAGO TRUST Co NA

CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA’s holdings in Pool were worth $1,125,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pool by 19.3% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 1,086 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $433,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Pool by 37.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 332,462 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $132,556,000 after purchasing an additional 90,145 shares during the last quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Pool by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 18,023 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,186,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Pool by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,399 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,349,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighPoint Advisor Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pool during the fourth quarter worth $335,000. Institutional investors own 98.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Pool alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens lowered their price objective on shares of Pool from $425.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Pool from $310.00 to $335.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on Pool from $330.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, October 7th. Robert W. Baird upped their price objective on Pool from $305.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their target price on Pool from $356.00 to $380.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $354.44.

Pool Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ POOL opened at $365.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.58, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $356.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $355.49. Pool Co. has a fifty-two week low of $293.51 and a fifty-two week high of $422.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $4.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.74 billion. Pool had a net margin of 8.58% and a return on equity of 32.85%. Pool’s revenue was down 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.89 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pool Co. will post 10.98 EPS for the current year.

Pool Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Pool’s payout ratio is currently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POOL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.