Pirate Chain (ARRR) Market Capitalization Tops $32.68 Million

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on October 13th. Pirate Chain has a total market cap of $32.68 million and $9,243.08 worth of Pirate Chain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Pirate Chain has traded 6.7% lower against the US dollar. One Pirate Chain coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.17 or 0.00000266 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.46 or 0.00055083 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.86 or 0.00034940 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.03 or 0.00012840 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000409 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000080 BTC.

About Pirate Chain

Pirate Chain (ARRR) is a dPoW coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 29th, 2018. Pirate Chain’s total supply is 196,213,798 coins. Pirate Chain’s official website is piratechain.com. Pirate Chain’s official message board is medium.com/piratechain. The Reddit community for Pirate Chain is https://reddit.com/r/piratechain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Pirate Chain’s official Twitter account is @piratechain and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Pirate Chain Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pirate Chain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pirate Chain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pirate Chain using one of the exchanges listed above.

