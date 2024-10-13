Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND) Shares Sold by Retirement Planning Group LLC

Retirement Planning Group LLC lessened its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF (NYSEARCA:BOND – Free Report) by 10.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,176 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 6,443 shares during the quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC owned 0.12% of Pimco Total Return ETF worth $5,031,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BOND. CWM LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,612,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $341,770,000 after purchasing an additional 505,632 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pimco Total Return ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 1,779,677 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $163,481,000 after acquiring an additional 75,087 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Pimco Total Return ETF by 6.8% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 905,323 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $82,457,000 after buying an additional 57,608 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 81.7% during the 2nd quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 447,056 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $40,718,000 after acquiring an additional 200,971 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its position in Pimco Total Return ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 397,740 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,226,000 after purchasing an additional 50,837 shares during the last quarter.

Pimco Total Return ETF Stock Down 0.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA BOND opened at $93.04 on Friday. Pimco Total Return ETF has a 12 month low of $85.10 and a 12 month high of $95.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $94.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $92.00. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.18.

Pimco Total Return ETF Profile

The PIMCO Active Bond Exchange-Traded Fund (BOND) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Barclays U.S. Aggregate index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio that aims to maintain a consistent level of dividend income by investing in a broad array of fixed income sectors and utilizing income efficient implementation strategies.

