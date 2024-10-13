Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve research firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $29.42.

A number of brokerages have commented on PHR. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Phreesia from $31.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $32.00 target price on shares of Phreesia in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on Phreesia from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Phreesia in a research report on Thursday, September 5th.

Get Phreesia alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on PHR

Phreesia Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PHR opened at $20.99 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $23.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 1.77 and a quick ratio of 1.77. Phreesia has a one year low of $12.05 and a one year high of $29.16. The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.66 and a beta of 0.93.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The company reported ($0.31) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.37) by $0.06. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 39.34% and a negative net margin of 25.73%. The firm had revenue of $102.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $101.76 million. Analysts anticipate that Phreesia will post -1.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP David Linetsky sold 1,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total transaction of $43,206.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 202,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,800,655.32. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, COO Evan Roberts sold 1,669 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.74, for a total value of $39,622.06. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 753,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,881,775.16. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 46,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,129,699. Insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Phreesia

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. nVerses Capital LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 76.5% in the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $169,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management USA Corp acquired a new position in Phreesia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Phreesia by 8.6% in the 1st quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 9,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.10% of the company’s stock.

About Phreesia

(Get Free Report

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. The company offers access solutions that offers appointment scheduling system for online appointments, reminders, and referral tracking management; registration solution to automate patient self-registration; revenue cycle solution, which offer insurance-verification processes, point-of-sale payments applications, post-visit payment collection, and flexible payment options; and network connect solution to deliver clinically relevant content to patients.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Phreesia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phreesia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.