Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR) Receives “Buy” Rating from HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Free Report) in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $37.00 target price on the stock.

Pharming Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:PHAR opened at $8.50 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $572.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.13 and a beta of 0.15. Pharming Group has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $13.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $7.86 and its 200 day moving average is $8.68. The company has a current ratio of 3.39, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Pharming Group (NASDAQ:PHAR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $74.09 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $71.95 million. Pharming Group had a negative net margin of 4.65% and a negative return on equity of 5.69%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.02 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Pharming Group will post -0.15 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pharming Group

Pharming Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pharming Group stock. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Pharming Group ( NASDAQ:PHAR Free Report ) by 32.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,435 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,725 shares during the period. Silverberg Bernstein Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pharming Group were worth $196,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

Pharming Group N.V., a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes protein replacement therapies and precision medicines for the treatment of rare diseases in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company offers RUCONEST, a recombinant C1 esterase inhibitor for the treatment of acute attacks in adult and adolescent patients with acute hereditary angioedema (HAE); and Joenja (leniolisib), an oral small molecule PI3K? inhibitor for the treatment of activated phosphoinositide 3-kinase delta syndrome.

