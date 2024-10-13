PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB) Shares Down 0.1% – Time to Sell?

PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:PAB – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.1% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $42.59 and last traded at $42.59. Approximately 382 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 2,046 shares. The stock had previously closed at $42.64.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $43.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.09.

About PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF

The PGIM Active Aggregate Bond ETF (PAB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively managed fixed income fund that holds USD-denominated securities issued by both government and corporate entities. These securities must be investment grade and have maturities of more than one year.

