Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases Shares of 1,000 Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Workday, Inc. (NASDAQ:WDAY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $244,000.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Workday by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,772,665 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,029,244,000 after buying an additional 324,540 shares in the last quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. Sustainable Growth Advisers LP now owns 3,402,374 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $927,998,000 after purchasing an additional 301,463 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 12.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,542,189 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $693,382,000 after purchasing an additional 281,207 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 79.1% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,302,008 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $514,637,000 after purchasing an additional 1,016,394 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in shares of Workday by 7.4% in the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,719,976 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $384,518,000 after purchasing an additional 118,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.81% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WDAY opened at $240.90 on Friday. Workday, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.81 and a 12-month high of $311.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $241.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $239.04. The company has a market capitalization of $63.84 billion, a PE ratio of 43.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.87 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.04, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Workday ( NASDAQ:WDAY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.65 by $0.10. Workday had a return on equity of 5.34% and a net margin of 19.59%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.07 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Workday, Inc. will post 2.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Workday from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Workday from $274.00 to $270.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Workday from $325.00 to $315.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Loop Capital raised their price target on Workday from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Workday from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $287.04.

In related news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Workday news, insider Richard Harry Sauer sold 3,134 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.78, for a total transaction of $738,934.52. Following the sale, the insider now owns 85,795 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,228,745.10. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director George J. Still, Jr. sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $260.32, for a total value of $1,952,400.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 97,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,381,200. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 312,747 shares of company stock worth $77,512,235 in the last ninety days. 20.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Workday, Inc provides enterprise cloud applications in the United States and internationally. Its applications help its customers to plan, execute, analyze, and extend to other applications and environments to manage their business and operations. The company offers a suite of financial management applications to maintain accounting information in the general ledger; manage financial processes, such as payables and receivables; identify real-time financial, operational, and management insights; enhance financial consolidation; reduce time-to-close; promote internal control and auditability; and achieve consistency across finance operations.

