Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Bank of Montreal by 34.6% during the first quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 623 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $59,000. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Montreal during the second quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Institutional investors own 45.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of Montreal alerts:

Bank of Montreal Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BMO stock opened at $92.67 on Friday. Bank of Montreal has a 1 year low of $73.98 and a 1 year high of $100.12. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $86.25 and a 200-day moving average price of $88.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The company has a market cap of $67.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.59, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Bank of Montreal Cuts Dividend

Bank of Montreal ( NYSE:BMO Get Free Report ) (TSE:BMO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $2.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.12). Bank of Montreal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 11.23%. The business had revenue of $8.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.25 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.08 EPS. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Bank of Montreal will post 8.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 30th will be given a dividend of $1.123 per share. This represents a $4.49 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 30th. Bank of Montreal’s payout ratio is 71.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on BMO shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. TD Securities downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded shares of Bank of Montreal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $134.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $119.75.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on BMO

About Bank of Montreal

(Free Report)

Bank of Montreal provides diversified financial services primarily in North America. It operates through Canadian P&C, U.S P&C, BMO Wealth Management, and BMO Capital Markets segments. The company’s personal banking products and services include deposits, mortgages, home lending, consumer credit, small business lending, credit cards, cash management, financial and investment advice, and other banking services; and commercial banking products and services comprise various of financing options and treasury and payment solutions, as well as risk management products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BMO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of Montreal (NYSE:BMO – Free Report) (TSE:BMO).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of Montreal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of Montreal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.