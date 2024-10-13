Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC Has $206,000 Stock Position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,150 shares of the healthcare company’s stock after selling 2,020 shares during the quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in InMode were worth $206,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in INMD. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 30,522 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $679,000 after buying an additional 1,465 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its holdings in InMode by 32.8% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 2,168 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 536 shares during the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in InMode by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new position in InMode during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in InMode by 9.9% during the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,645 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 691 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on INMD shares. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on InMode from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 12th. Barclays cut their price objective on InMode from $33.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 15th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of InMode in a report on Thursday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $21.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.40.

Shares of InMode stock opened at $16.50 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.57. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $14.87 and a 52-week high of $26.80. The firm has a market cap of $1.39 billion, a PE ratio of 7.82 and a beta of 2.17.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The healthcare company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). InMode had a net margin of 35.81% and a return on equity of 21.00%. The firm had revenue of $102.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $104.81 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.65 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that InMode Ltd. will post 1.63 EPS for the current year.

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

