Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) PT Raised to $88.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Wells Fargo & Company from $83.00 to $88.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the food distribution company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. StockNews.com raised shares of Performance Food Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Performance Food Group from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Performance Food Group from $80.00 to $76.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Performance Food Group from $84.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Performance Food Group from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $87.63.

Get Performance Food Group alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on PFGC

Performance Food Group Stock Performance

PFGC opened at $81.24 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market cap of $12.64 billion, a PE ratio of 30.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.45. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $74.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.56. Performance Food Group has a fifty-two week low of $52.92 and a fifty-two week high of $81.32.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The food distribution company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by $0.08. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.75%. The business had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. Performance Food Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Performance Food Group will post 4.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Performance Food Group news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $749,644.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Kimberly Grant sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.61, for a total value of $294,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,644.24. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.56, for a total transaction of $596,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 162,987 shares in the company, valued at $12,152,310.72. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 100,500 shares of company stock worth $7,426,075. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Performance Food Group

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 1.2% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 11,684 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $916,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,088 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $469,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its position in shares of Performance Food Group by 4.3% during the second quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,375 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in Performance Food Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 46,037 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $3,044,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hanlon Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Performance Food Group by 1.4% during the first quarter. Hanlon Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,011 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after acquiring an additional 194 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.87% of the company’s stock.

About Performance Food Group

(Get Free Report)

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Performance Food Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performance Food Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.