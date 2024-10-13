PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP) PT Lowered to $179.00 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $180.00 to $179.00 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

PEP has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $177.00 to $176.00 and set a sector perform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, September 30th. BNP Paribas started coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, June 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $183.92.

PEP opened at $174.81 on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average is $172.08. The stock has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a PE ratio of 25.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. PepsiCo has a twelve month low of $157.43 and a twelve month high of $183.41.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.25 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that PepsiCo will post 8.15 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $1.355 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 78.66%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Iams Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Iams Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,139,000 after buying an additional 265 shares during the period. Wesbanco Bank Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 152,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,964,000 after buying an additional 1,877 shares during the period. CX Institutional boosted its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 204.1% during the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 41,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,003,000 after buying an additional 27,643 shares during the period. Sivia Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 3,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $619,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 7,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.07% of the company’s stock.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

