PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. cut its position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 11.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,614 shares of the company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 7.2% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 13,547,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,234,400,000 after purchasing an additional 905,468 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 7.4% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 10,147,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,673,632,000 after acquiring an additional 700,092 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 8.2% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 7,403,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,221,089,000 after acquiring an additional 561,465 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its position in PepsiCo by 1.1% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 5,130,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $846,030,000 after purchasing an additional 57,322 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flossbach Von Storch AG boosted its position in PepsiCo by 67.2% during the first quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 4,560,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $798,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832,385 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PEP. TD Cowen downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $190.00 to $183.00 in a research report on Thursday. DZ Bank downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Bank of America decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, BNP Paribas assumed coverage on PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $174.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

Shares of NASDAQ PEP traded up $1.82 during trading on Friday, reaching $174.81. The stock had a trading volume of 4,720,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,510,471. PepsiCo, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $157.43 and a fifty-two week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 0.89. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $173.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $172.08. The company has a market cap of $240.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.37, a PEG ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.53.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.01. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.86 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 6th were issued a $1.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 6th. This represents a $5.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.10%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.66%.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

