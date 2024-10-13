Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU) Price Target Raised to $26.00

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by BMO Capital Markets from $25.00 to $26.00 in a report released on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a market perform rating on the coal producer’s stock.

Separately, B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Peabody Energy from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th.

Peabody Energy Price Performance

NYSE:BTU opened at $27.11 on Thursday. Peabody Energy has a 52 week low of $20.21 and a 52 week high of $27.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $23.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.18. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 2.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Peabody Energy (NYSE:BTU – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The coal producer reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.90. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1 billion. Peabody Energy had a net margin of 12.69% and a return on equity of 15.35%. Equities analysts expect that Peabody Energy will post 2.98 EPS for the current year.

Peabody Energy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. Peabody Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.36%.

Institutional Trading of Peabody Energy

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Peabody Energy by 11,390.0% in the second quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,149 shares of the coal producer’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,139 shares in the last quarter. Natixis grew its stake in shares of Peabody Energy by 8,355.0% in the first quarter. Natixis now owns 1,691 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,671 shares in the last quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy during the second quarter worth $44,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Peabody Energy by 292.6% during the third quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,057 shares of the coal producer’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,533 shares during the period. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Peabody Energy in the second quarter valued at $78,000. 87.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Peabody Energy

Peabody Energy Corporation engages in coal mining business in the United States, Japan, Taiwan, Australia, India, Brazil, Belgium, Chile, France, Indonesia, China, Vietnam, South Korea, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Seaborne Thermal, Seaborne Metallurgical, Powder River Basin, Other U.S.

