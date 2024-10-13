PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF) PT Lowered to $39.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Free Report) had its price target reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $39.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PBF. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on PBF Energy in a report on Thursday, July 18th. They set a peer perform rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of PBF Energy from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of PBF Energy from an overweight rating to a neutral rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $40.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of PBF Energy from $56.00 to $45.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Tudor Pickering raised shares of PBF Energy to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, September 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $40.55.

Shares of NYSE:PBF opened at $33.14 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $33.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.27. PBF Energy has a twelve month low of $30.17 and a twelve month high of $62.88. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a PE ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.55.

PBF Energy (NYSE:PBF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The oil and gas company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.39). The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.64 billion. PBF Energy had a net margin of 2.09% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that PBF Energy will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.02%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. PBF Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.92%.

In other PBF Energy news, insider Control Empresarial De Capital acquired 307,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 1st. The stock was bought at an average price of $39.22 per share, with a total value of $12,040,540.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 18,079,598 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $709,081,833.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders have acquired 2,952,300 shares of company stock worth $97,300,026 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of PBF Energy by 95.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 459 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in PBF Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new position in PBF Energy in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in PBF Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of PBF Energy by 108.6% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,093 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 569 shares during the period. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PBF Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in refining and supplying petroleum products. The company operates in two segments, Refining and Logistics. It produces gasoline, ultra-low-sulfur diesel, heating oil, diesel fuel, jet fuel, lubricants, petrochemicals, and asphalt, as well as unbranded transportation fuels, petrochemical feedstocks, blending components, and other petroleum products from crude oil.

