PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Stock Price Up 1.8% – What’s Next?

PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $80.52 and last traded at $80.43. Approximately 1,912,115 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average daily volume of 13,808,721 shares. The stock had previously closed at $78.98.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of PayPal from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of PayPal from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, July 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of PayPal in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. TD Cowen upped their target price on PayPal from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $84.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.47.

PayPal Trading Up 1.9%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.12. The company has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The business had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.82 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 22.82% and a net margin of 14.30%. PayPal’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. lifted its stake in PayPal by 77.5% in the first quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. American National Bank acquired a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in PayPal in the second quarter worth $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC increased its position in PayPal by 50.6% during the second quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in PayPal during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

