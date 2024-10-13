PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Position Reduced by Selway Asset Management

Selway Asset Management trimmed its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Free Report) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 36,567 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Selway Asset Management’s holdings in PayPal were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. raised its position in shares of PayPal by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. Pittenger & Anderson Inc. now owns 394 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. American National Bank bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Family Firm Inc. bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 50.6% in the 2nd quarter. SYSTM Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 497 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. 68.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PayPal stock traded up $1.53 on Friday, reaching $80.51. The stock had a trading volume of 7,744,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,838,300. The stock has a market cap of $84.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.44. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.25 and a fifty-two week high of $82.00. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $72.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $66.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.24.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The credit services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.20. PayPal had a net margin of 14.30% and a return on equity of 22.82%. The company had revenue of $7.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 4.42 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently commented on PYPL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of PayPal from $77.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. Mizuho reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $90.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $71.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their target price on shares of PayPal from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PayPal currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.47.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It operates a two-sided network at scale that connects merchants and consumers that enables its customers to connect, transact, and send and receive payments through online and in person, as well as transfer and withdraw funds using various funding sources, such as bank accounts, PayPal or Venmo account balance, PayPal and Venmo branded credit products comprising its installment products, credit and debit cards, and cryptocurrencies, as well as other stored value products, including gift cards and eligible rewards.

