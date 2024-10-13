Pax Dollar (USDP) One Day Volume Reaches $395,120.19

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on October 13th. Over the last week, Pax Dollar has traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pax Dollar token can currently be purchased for about $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market capitalization of $107.73 million and approximately $395,120.19 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

IOTA (MIOTA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000642 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0022 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00000696 BTC.

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000006 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000014 BTC.

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 107,748,793 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. The official website for Pax Dollar is www.paxos.com/usdp.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Pax Dollar has a current supply of 107,748,793.09068343. The last known price of Pax Dollar is 1.00021515 USD and is up 0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 110 active market(s) with $365,899.63 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.paxos.com/usdp/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

