Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

StockNews.com downgraded shares of Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning.

PTEN has been the subject of a number of other reports. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 15th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Patterson-UTI Energy has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $12.71.

NASDAQ:PTEN opened at $8.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a PE ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.12. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $8.53 and a 200-day moving average of $10.00. Patterson-UTI Energy has a 52 week low of $7.45 and a 52 week high of $14.26. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Patterson-UTI Energy (NASDAQ:PTEN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.04). Patterson-UTI Energy had a net margin of 2.28% and a return on equity of 4.49%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Analysts predict that Patterson-UTI Energy will post 0.28 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 46,595,620 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $556,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,020 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $152,265,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 10.7% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,303,828 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $87,208,000 after acquiring an additional 703,536 shares during the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 14.7% during the 2nd quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 6,069,499 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $62,880,000 after acquiring an additional 778,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 62.8% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,683,096 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $58,877,000 after acquiring an additional 2,191,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.91% of the company’s stock.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

