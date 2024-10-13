Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) Stock Position Decreased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc cut its stake in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 7,450 shares during the quarter. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Patterson-UTI Energy were worth $195,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of PTEN. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 28.5% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,031 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 893 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 119.5% in the second quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,401 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the period. Fortitude Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 320.7% in the first quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC now owns 2,091 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 1,594 shares during the period. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.8% in the second quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 12,623 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $131,000 after buying an additional 1,724 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Patterson-UTI Energy by 15.9% in the first quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 18,255 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 2,506 shares during the period. 97.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Patterson-UTI Energy stock opened at $8.29 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.19 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.00. Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.45 and a 12-month high of $14.26.

Patterson-UTI Energy ( NASDAQ:PTEN Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 24th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by ($0.04). The company had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.41 billion. Patterson-UTI Energy had a return on equity of 4.49% and a net margin of 2.28%. Equities analysts expect that Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc. will post 0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. Patterson-UTI Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 47.06%.

Several analysts have recently commented on PTEN shares. Bank of America decreased their target price on Patterson-UTI Energy from $14.00 to $12.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 15th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 26th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $12.50 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 13th. Susquehanna cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on Patterson-UTI Energy from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $12.71.

Patterson-UTI Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of contract drilling services to oil and natural gas operators in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Drilling Services, Completion Services, and Drilling Products. The Contract Drilling Services segment provides contract and directional drilling services in onshore oil and natural gas basins, as well as engages in the service and re-certification of equipment for drilling contractors, and provision of electrical controls and automation to the energy, marine and mining industries.

