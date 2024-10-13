Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH) Reaches New 52-Week High – Here’s Why

Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $640.00 and last traded at $639.91, with a volume of 107330 shares. The stock had previously closed at $631.52.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays increased their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $650.00 to $703.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $673.00 to $788.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $595.00 to $645.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $620.00 to $656.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Parker-Hannifin from $633.00 to $691.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $649.86.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Performance

The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $595.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $556.93. The company has a market cap of $81.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.03, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Parker-Hannifin (NYSE:PH – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The industrial products company reported $6.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.22 by $0.55. The company had revenue of $5.19 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.08 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 29.08%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.08 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 26.64 EPS for the current year.

Parker-Hannifin Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 28th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 28th. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is 30.73%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of Parker-Hannifin stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,299,947. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Joseph Scaminace sold 1,751 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $589.73, for a total transaction of $1,032,617.23. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 3,900 shares in the company, valued at $2,299,947. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $592.92, for a total value of $503,982.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,986,282. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Parker-Hannifin

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PH. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.9% during the third quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $269,000 after acquiring an additional 16 shares during the last quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the 1st quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Trust lifted its position in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 3.2% in the first quarter. American Trust now owns 649 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $361,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Parker-Hannifin

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

Further Reading

