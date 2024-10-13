Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Brokerages

Shares of Paramount Group, Inc. (NYSE:PGRE – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Reduce” by the five ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.70.
Separately, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Paramount Group from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th.
Shares of PGRE opened at $5.00 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $4.90 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.79. The company has a quick ratio of 4.39, a current ratio of 4.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $1.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.31 and a beta of 1.25. Paramount Group has a 52-week low of $4.06 and a 52-week high of $5.92.
Paramount Group, Inc (“Paramount” or the “Company”) is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.
