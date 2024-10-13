PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $113,177.52 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,284.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

PagerDuty Stock Performance

Shares of PD stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70.

Get PagerDuty alerts:

PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PagerDuty

Analyst Ratings Changes

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of PagerDuty during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $4,630,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 6,298.4% during the second quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 55,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,270,000 after acquiring an additional 54,544 shares during the last quarter. Clearline Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of PagerDuty in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,323,000. Natixis Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 172.8% in the second quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 39,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 25,170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of PagerDuty by 65.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,285,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,911,000 after purchasing an additional 904,136 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on PagerDuty

PagerDuty Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for PagerDuty Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PagerDuty and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.