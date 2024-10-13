PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) Insider Sells $113,177.52 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) insider Shelley Webb sold 6,246 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.12, for a total value of $113,177.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 216,572 shares in the company, valued at $3,924,284.64. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
PagerDuty Stock Performance
Shares of PD stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $18.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The business had revenue of $115.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.18) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on PD shares. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $27.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on PagerDuty from $28.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, PagerDuty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.91.
PagerDuty Company Profile
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
