PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD) CAO Sells $53,132.52 in Stock

PagerDuty, Inc. (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) CAO Mitra Rezvan sold 2,942 shares of PagerDuty stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.06, for a total transaction of $53,132.52. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 108,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,958,588.94. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Shares of PagerDuty stock opened at $18.27 on Friday. PagerDuty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.46 and a 12-month high of $26.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -20.53 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a quick ratio of 2.13, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day moving average is $20.10.
PagerDuty (NYSE:PD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 3rd. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. PagerDuty had a negative return on equity of 25.83% and a negative net margin of 18.58%. The firm had revenue of $115.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $116.52 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.18) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PagerDuty, Inc. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current year.
A number of research firms have commented on PD. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price target on shares of PagerDuty from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on PagerDuty from $22.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Scotiabank dropped their price objective on PagerDuty from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on PagerDuty from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.91.
PagerDuty, Inc engages in the operation of a digital operations management platform in the United States and internationally. The company’s digital operations management platform collects data and digital signals from virtually any software-enabled system or device and leverage machine learning to correlate, process, and predict opportunities and issues.
