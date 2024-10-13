Paddy Power Betfair (LON:PPB) Stock Passes Above 50-Day Moving Average – Should You Sell?

Shares of Paddy Power Betfair PLC (LON:PPB – Get Free Report) crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 5,676 ($74.28) and traded as high as GBX 5,794 ($75.83). Paddy Power Betfair shares last traded at GBX 5,676 ($74.28), with a volume of 388,508 shares traded.

Paddy Power Betfair Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of £4.74 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.61. The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 5,676 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 5,676. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.73, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.64.

About Paddy Power Betfair

Paddy Power Betfair plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Online, Australia, Retail, and US segments. It offers exchange sports betting products; fixed odds games betting; online games and casino; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo and poker; and business-to-business services.

