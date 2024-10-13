Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 32,700 shares, a growth of 118.0% from the September 15th total of 15,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 62,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF stock. Team Financial Group LLC increased its stake in Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (NASDAQ:COWG – Free Report) by 3.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 130,738 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,934 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF makes up 2.4% of Team Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Team Financial Group LLC owned about 1.92% of Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF worth $3,550,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Price Performance

COWG traded up $0.29 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $29.73. 44,811 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,862. The stock has a market cap of $237.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.31 and a beta of 1.07. Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF has a 12 month low of $20.37 and a 12 month high of $29.76. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.76.

Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF Dividend Announcement

About Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 26th were issued a dividend of $0.0322 per share. This represents a $0.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.43%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 26th.

The Pacer US Large Cap Cash Cows Growth Leaders ETF (COWG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a price momentum-weighted index of 100 large-cap US companies that exhibit the highest growth characteristics. COWG was launched on Dec 21, 2022 and is managed by Pacer.

