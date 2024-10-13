Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK) PT Lowered to $114.00 at Truist Financial

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Truist Financial from $126.00 to $114.00 in a report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on OSK. Evercore ISI decreased their price objective on shares of Oshkosh from $137.00 to $119.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 19th. Citigroup began coverage on Oshkosh in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. They set a buy rating and a $130.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Oshkosh from $135.00 to $105.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Oshkosh from $130.00 to $120.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Finally, Raymond James began coverage on shares of Oshkosh in a report on Friday, June 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $124.93.

Get Oshkosh alerts:

Get Our Latest Research Report on Oshkosh

Oshkosh Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of Oshkosh stock opened at $103.96 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Oshkosh has a 1-year low of $86.10 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The business has a 50-day moving average of $101.61 and a 200-day moving average of $109.56. The company has a market capitalization of $6.80 billion, a PE ratio of 9.95, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.19.

Oshkosh (NYSE:OSK – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.00 by $0.34. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 6.58%. The company had revenue of $2.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.69 EPS. Oshkosh’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Oshkosh will post 11.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oshkosh Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 16th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Oshkosh’s payout ratio is currently 17.61%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oshkosh

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Oshkosh by 161.6% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares during the period. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Oshkosh in the first quarter worth about $31,000. Rise Advisors LLC grew its position in Oshkosh by 215.5% in the 1st quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in Oshkosh by 280.6% during the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 392 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 289 shares during the period. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Oshkosh by 5,563.6% during the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 623 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 612 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Oshkosh

(Get Free Report)

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oshkosh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oshkosh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.