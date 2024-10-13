Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV) Stock Price Passes Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Orvana Minerals Corp. (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report)’s stock price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$0.25 and traded as high as C$0.41. Orvana Minerals shares last traded at C$0.40, with a volume of 70,100 shares traded.

Orvana Minerals Price Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of C$54.65 million, a P/E ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.10. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$0.25.

Orvana Minerals (TSE:ORV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$34.79 million for the quarter. Orvana Minerals had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 1.50%.

Orvana Minerals Company Profile

Orvana Minerals Corp., a mining and exploration company, engages in the evaluation, development, and mining of gold, copper, silver, and other precious and base metal deposits. It owns and operates El Valle and Carlés mines that produces copper concentrate located in the Rio Narcea Gold Belt, northern Spain.

