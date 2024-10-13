Orla Mining (TSE:OLA) Price Target Raised to C$6.00

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by Scotiabank from C$5.25 to C$6.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Separately, CIBC raised their price target on shares of Orla Mining from C$7.25 to C$7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$6.34.

OLA stock opened at C$6.19 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$5.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$5.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.80 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.76, a current ratio of 5.89 and a quick ratio of 1.22. Orla Mining has a 12 month low of C$3.53 and a 12 month high of C$6.37.

Orla Mining (TSE:OLA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported C$0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.10 by C($0.01). The business had revenue of C$115.71 million during the quarter. Orla Mining had a negative net margin of 4.12% and a negative return on equity of 2.50%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Orla Mining will post 0.2979744 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$107,960.00. In other news, Director Elizabeth Dianne Mcgregor sold 20,000 shares of Orla Mining stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$5.40, for a total value of C$107,960.00. Also, Senior Officer Andrew James Bradbury sold 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$5.90, for a total transaction of C$73,750.00. Insiders have sold a total of 101,000 shares of company stock worth $577,457 over the last 90 days. 34.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores, develops, and exploits mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, zinc, lead, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 138,636 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 15,000 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama; and the South Railroad project consisting of an area of 21,000 hectares located in Elko, Nevada.

