Ophir Energy (LON:OPHR) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average – What’s Next?

Ophir Energy Plc (LON:OPHR – Get Free Report) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 57.50 ($0.75) and traded as high as GBX 57.50 ($0.75). Ophir Energy shares last traded at GBX 57.50 ($0.75), with a volume of 3,227,394 shares trading hands.
Ophir Energy Stock Performance
The stock has a market capitalization of £407.41 million and a P/E ratio of -0.52. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 57.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 57.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.65.
About Ophir Energy
Ophir Energy plc engages in the exploration, development, and production of upstream oil and gas properties in Asia and Africa. The company develops offshore and deep-water oil and gas exploration assets. It has 1 billion barrel of oil equivalent of reserves and resources. Ophir Energy plc was founded in 2004 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Ophir Energy
- Top Biotech Stocks: Exploring Innovation Opportunities
- Why Fastenal Stock Could Hit New Highs After Strong Q3 Results
- Insider Buying Explained: What Investors Need to Know
- Why Eli Lilly Stock Is Soaring—and How It Plans to Stay on Top
- How to Read Stock Charts for Beginners
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
Receive News & Ratings for Ophir Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ophir Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.