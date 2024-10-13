OpenBlox (OBX) Price Hits $0.0000 on Major Exchanges

OpenBlox (OBX) traded 7.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. One OpenBlox token can currently be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OpenBlox has a total market cap of $82,294.47 and approximately $130,391.46 worth of OpenBlox was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, OpenBlox has traded 4.3% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $160.02 or 0.00255299 BTC.

OpenBlox Token Profile

OpenBlox launched on June 29th, 2022. OpenBlox’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,594,333,333 tokens. The Reddit community for OpenBlox is https://reddit.com/r/openblox. OpenBlox’s official Twitter account is @openblox_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. OpenBlox’s official message board is medium.com/@openblox. OpenBlox’s official website is openblox.io.

OpenBlox Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenBlox (OBX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Avalanche C-Chain platform. OpenBlox has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 2,594,333,333 in circulation. The last known price of OpenBlox is 0.00003153 USD and is up 19.96 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $132,880.53 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://openblox.io/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OpenBlox directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OpenBlox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OpenBlox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

