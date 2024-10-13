OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.
Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.
Get Our Latest Research Report on OnKure Therapeutics
OnKure Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %
OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile
Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than OnKure Therapeutics
- Transportation Stocks Investing
- 3 Mid-Cap Stocks Under $20 With Insider Buying and Major Upside
- Bank Stocks – Best Bank Stocks to Invest In
- China’s EV Rally: Should Investors Chase, Avoid, or Buy the Dip?
- CD Calculator: Certificate of Deposit Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 10/7 – 10/11
Receive News & Ratings for OnKure Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OnKure Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.