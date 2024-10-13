OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR) Raised to “Strong-Buy” at Lifesci Capital

Lifesci Capital upgraded shares of OnKure Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OKUR – Free Report) to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of OnKure Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. They set an outperform rating and a $35.00 target price for the company.

OnKure Therapeutics Stock Down 3.1 %

OnKure Therapeutics Company Profile

OnKure Therapeutics stock opened at $18.42 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $61.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.10 and a beta of 0.21. OnKure Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $9.80 and a 52-week high of $86.70.

Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis a clinical stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of therapies for patients with rare, genetic, mitochondrial diseases. Reneo Pharmaceuticals Incis based in SAN DIEGO.

