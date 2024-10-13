ONEOK (NYSE:OKE) Reaches New 52-Week High – What’s Next?

ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The stock traded as high as $96.14 and last traded at $96.04, with a volume of 1389062 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $94.69.

OKE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho increased their target price on ONEOK from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Barclays raised their price objective on ONEOK from $82.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 16th. Scotiabank lifted their price target on ONEOK from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Truist Financial boosted their price objective on ONEOK from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Tudor Pickering upgraded ONEOK to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $92.38.

The stock has a market capitalization of $56.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.05, a PEG ratio of 4.68 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.62. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.44 and a 200-day moving average of $84.11.

ONEOK (NYSE:OKE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. ONEOK had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 13.41%. The company had revenue of $4.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that ONEOK, Inc. will post 5.09 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 1st were issued a $0.99 dividend. This represents a $3.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.10%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 1st. ONEOK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.27%.

In related news, Director Pattye L. Moore sold 3,379 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.01, for a total transaction of $310,901.79. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Quest Partners LLC bought a new stake in ONEOK during the second quarter worth $28,000. Matrix Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of ONEOK in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of ONEOK in the second quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new position in ONEOK during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Institutional investors own 69.13% of the company’s stock.



ONEOK, Inc engages in gathering, processing, fractionation, storage, transportation, and marketing of natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGL) in the United States. It operates through four segments: Natural Gas Gathering and Processing, Natural Gas Liquids, Natural Gas Pipelines, and Refined Products and Crude.

