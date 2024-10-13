OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC restated a buy rating and issued a $4.25 price objective on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $4.06.

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on OCX

OncoCyte Stock Down 1.6 %

Shares of OCX stock opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. OncoCyte has a one year low of $2.08 and a one year high of $4.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $3.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.93.

OncoCyte (NASDAQ:OCX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 149.88% and a negative net margin of 3,558.46%. The firm had revenue of $0.10 million for the quarter.

Insider Activity at OncoCyte

In related news, CFO Andrea S. James bought 33,670 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.97 per share, with a total value of $99,999.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $99,999.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,315,339 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $2.95 per share, with a total value of $3,880,250.05. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 6,244,405 shares in the company, valued at approximately $18,420,994.75. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andrea S. James purchased 33,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 2nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $2.97 per share, for a total transaction of $99,999.90. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 33,670 shares in the company, valued at $99,999.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

OncoCyte Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

OncoCyte Corporation, a precision diagnostics company, focuses on development and commercialization of proprietary tests in the United States and internationally. The company is developing DetermaIO, a gene expression test that assesses the tumor microenvironment to predict response to immunotherapies; DetermaCNI, a blood-based monitoring tool for monitoring therapeutic efficacy in cancer patients; and VitaGraft, a blood-based solid organ transplantation monitoring test.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.