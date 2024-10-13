OmniaVerse (OMNIA) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $95,101.89

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on October 13th. One OmniaVerse token can now be bought for approximately $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. OmniaVerse has a market cap of $95,101.89 and approximately $5,794.50 worth of OmniaVerse was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, OmniaVerse has traded 0% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get OmniaVerse alerts:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0499 or 0.00000080 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.92 or 0.00253893 BTC.

About OmniaVerse

OmniaVerse launched on April 19th, 2022. OmniaVerse’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 670,000,000 tokens. OmniaVerse’s official Twitter account is @omniaverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. OmniaVerse’s official website is omniaverse.io. The Reddit community for OmniaVerse is https://reddit.com/r/omniaverseofficial.

Buying and Selling OmniaVerse

According to CryptoCompare, “OmniaVerse (OMNIA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. OmniaVerse has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of OmniaVerse is 0.00014198 USD and is up 0.02 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $0.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omniaverse.io.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmniaVerse directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmniaVerse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OmniaVerse using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OmniaVerse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OmniaVerse and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.