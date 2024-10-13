Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) in a report issued on Thursday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the bank’s stock.

Old Point Financial Trading Down 1.0 %

OPOF opened at $19.25 on Thursday. Old Point Financial has a 12 month low of $13.49 and a 12 month high of $20.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $18.46 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.40.

Get Old Point Financial alerts:

Old Point Financial (NASDAQ:OPOF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter. Old Point Financial had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 8.41%. The firm had revenue of $15.59 million during the quarter.

Old Point Financial Announces Dividend

Institutional Trading of Old Point Financial

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were paid a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, September 4th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. Old Point Financial’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Old Point Financial stock. Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of Old Point Financial Co. (NASDAQ:OPOF – Free Report) by 8.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 16,244 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC owned 0.32% of Old Point Financial worth $277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). 33.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Old Point Financial Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Old Point Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company for The Old Point National Bank of Phoebus that provides consumer, mortgage, and business banking services for individual and commercial customers in Virginia. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and demand deposits.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Point Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Point Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.