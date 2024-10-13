Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Takes Position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 10,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PYCR. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 434.5% during the 2nd quarter. Prevail Innovative Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 118,998 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after buying an additional 96,736 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Paycor HCM in the first quarter valued at about $811,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in shares of Paycor HCM by 40.8% during the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 487,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,482,000 after purchasing an additional 141,391 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its position in Paycor HCM by 1.9% in the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 6,344,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,338,000 after purchasing an additional 116,118 shares during the period. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Paycor HCM by 14.8% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 140,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,725,000 after purchasing an additional 18,100 shares in the last quarter. 36.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have issued reports on PYCR shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $19.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their target price on Paycor HCM from $42.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.40.

Paycor HCM Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Paycor HCM stock opened at $13.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.41, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.44. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a 52 week low of $10.92 and a 52 week high of $25.48. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $13.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.16.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $164.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $161.14 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 9.00% and a positive return on equity of 2.98%. Paycor HCM’s quarterly revenue was up 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Paycor HCM Company Profile

(Free Report)

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.