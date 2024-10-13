Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 2,423 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 45.5% during the 1st quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $34,000. Financial Connections Group Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth $35,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 91.3% in the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 199 shares during the period. Finally, Davis Capital Management increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 78.4% in the third quarter. Davis Capital Management now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $96.90 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.53 and a 1-year high of $97.22. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $92.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $89.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.77 billion, a PE ratio of 28.52 and a beta of 1.14.

About iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.