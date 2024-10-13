Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,340 VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB)

Octavia Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (NASDAQ:USTB – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 4,340 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 31,058 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,547,000 after purchasing an additional 3,146 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 39,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Prairieview Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at $10,623,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. raised its position in VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 9.7% during the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 20,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,024,000 after acquiring an additional 1,820 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 38,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,908,000 after acquiring an additional 6,477 shares during the period.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ USTB opened at $50.49 on Friday. VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $50.92. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $50.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.07.

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Announces Dividend

VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, October 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 8th were paid a dividend of $0.1687 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, October 8th.

The Victory Portfolios II VictoryShares Short-Term Bond ETF (USTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed bond fund that invests primarily in US issues with a dollar-weighted average maturity of three years or less. USTB was launched on Oct 24, 2017 and is managed by VictoryShares.

