Ocean Protocol Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $389.19 Million (OCEAN)

Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) traded up 0.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on October 13th. Ocean Protocol has a total market cap of $389.19 million and $448,226.02 worth of Ocean Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ocean Protocol token can now be bought for approximately $0.62 or 0.00000987 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, Ocean Protocol has traded up 1.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Ocean Protocol Profile

Ocean Protocol’s genesis date was April 23rd, 2019. Ocean Protocol’s total supply is 1,410,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 629,189,183 tokens. Ocean Protocol’s official message board is blog.oceanprotocol.com. The Reddit community for Ocean Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/oceanprotocol and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ocean Protocol’s official website is oceanprotocol.com. Ocean Protocol’s official Twitter account is @oceanprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Ocean Protocol Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Ocean Protocol (OCEAN) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Ocean Protocol has a current supply of 1,410,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Ocean Protocol is 0.62927534 USD and is up 4.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 238 active market(s) with $525,840.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oceanprotocol.com/.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ocean Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ocean Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Ocean Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

