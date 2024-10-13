Oasis Network (ROSE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $28.17 Million

Oasis Network (ROSE) traded up 3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on October 12th. Over the last seven days, Oasis Network has traded up 7% against the US dollar. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $502.83 million and $28.17 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Oasis Network token can currently be purchased for about $0.0712 or 0.00000113 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,474.64 or 0.03923439 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000561 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.51 or 0.00045194 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.86 or 0.00007700 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.12 or 0.00012871 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $8.07 or 0.00012800 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0774 or 0.00000123 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000082 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00006883 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00002347 BTC.

Oasis Network Token Profile

Oasis Network is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the

Proof of Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 17th, 2020. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,064,132,681 tokens. Oasis Network’s official website is oasisprotocol.org. The Reddit community for Oasis Network is https://reddit.com/r/oasisnetwork/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project. Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @oasisprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Oasis (ROSE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Ethereum platform. Oasis has a current supply of 10,000,000,000 with 7,064,132,681 in circulation. The last known price of Oasis is 0.07183236 USD and is up 9.34 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 143 active market(s) with $21,709,682.24 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://oasisprotocol.org/.”

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.