NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) PT Lowered to $277.00

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) had its target price reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $285.00 to $277.00 in a report issued on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $291.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $275.00 to $271.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Finally, TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of NXP Semiconductors from $330.00 to $310.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NXP Semiconductors currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $291.40.

Shares of NASDAQ NXPI opened at $238.10 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $60.88 billion, a PE ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.21, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. NXP Semiconductors has a 1-year low of $167.21 and a 1-year high of $296.08. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $239.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $253.32.

NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 22nd. The semiconductor provider reported $3.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.82 by $0.38. NXP Semiconductors had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 35.65%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $3.04 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that NXP Semiconductors will post 11.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other NXP Semiconductors news, insider Julie Southern purchased 146 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 30th. The shares were bought at an average price of $257.54 per share, for a total transaction of $37,600.84. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 11,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,429.38. This trade represents a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jennifer Wuamett sold 3,500 shares of NXP Semiconductors stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $232.35, for a total transaction of $813,225.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 30,269 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,033,002.15. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harrell Investment Partners LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 1.2% during the third quarter. Harrell Investment Partners LLC now owns 13,868 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $3,328,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in NXP Semiconductors by 11.8% during the third quarter. Affinity Wealth Management LLC now owns 967 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 76.1% during the third quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 54,600 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $13,105,000 after purchasing an additional 23,600 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2,095.6% during the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 5,489 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 5,239 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.4% during the third quarter. Cardinal Capital Management Inc. now owns 100,185 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $24,045,000 after purchasing an additional 2,377 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.54% of the company’s stock.

NXP Semiconductors N.V. offers various semiconductor products. The company's product portfolio includes microcontrollers; application processors, including i.MX application processors, and i.MX 8 and 9 family of applications processors; communication processors; wireless connectivity solutions, such as near field communications, ultra-wideband, Bluetooth low-energy, Zigbee, and Wi-Fi and Wi-Fi/Bluetooth integrated SoCs; analog and interface devices; radio frequency power amplifiers; and security controllers, as well as semiconductor-based environmental and inertial sensors, including pressure, inertial, magnetic, and gyroscopic sensors.

