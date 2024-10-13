Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB) Short Interest Down 39.5% in September

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund (NYSE:NBB – Get Free Report) saw a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 30th, there was short interest totalling 29,500 shares, a drop of 39.5% from the September 15th total of 48,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund stock traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,194 shares, compared to its average volume of 75,280. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $15.71. Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund has a one year low of $13.67 and a one year high of $17.31.

Get Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund alerts:

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.097 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 15th. This is a boost from Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.14%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the fourth quarter worth about $351,000. Integrated Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 7.1% in the first quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $174,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the period. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund during the first quarter worth about $194,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,002 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 1,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund in the 1st quarter worth about $154,000.

(Get Free Report)

Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nuveen Taxable Municipal Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.