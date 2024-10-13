Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV) Stock Position Lowered by Ballew Advisors Inc

Ballew Advisors Inc decreased its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. (NYSE:NUV – Free Report) by 33.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,052 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after selling 13,412 shares during the period. Ballew Advisors Inc’s holdings in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund were worth $246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NUV. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 2.8% during the first quarter. WealthBridge Capital Management LLC now owns 52,221 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $455,000 after buying an additional 1,444 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 13,200 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 16,496 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 2,023 shares in the last quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund by 21.3% in the 2nd quarter. Saxony Capital Management LLC now owns 14,250 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $123,000 after purchasing an additional 2,500 shares during the period. Finally, Hobbs Group Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nuveen Municipal Value Fund in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NUV stock opened at $9.10 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.71. Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc. has a 52 week low of $7.86 and a 52 week high of $9.15.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 1st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.031 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Municipal Value Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund also invests some portion of its portfolio in derivative instruments.

