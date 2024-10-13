Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.47.
Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile
