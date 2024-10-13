Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (JMM) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.03 on November 1st

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund (NYSE:JMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0275 per share on Friday, November 1st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Stock Performance

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund stock opened at $6.20 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $6.25 and its 200 day moving average is $6.07. Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund has a twelve month low of $5.29 and a twelve month high of $6.47.

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund Company Profile

Nuveen Multi-Market Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

