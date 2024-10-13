Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC) Plans Dividend of $0.05

Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio (NYSE:NXC – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Tuesday, October 1st, NASDAQ reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be given a dividend of 0.0455 per share on Friday, November 1st. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 15th.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.0% per year over the last three years.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of NYSE NXC opened at $13.91 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $13.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.41. Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio has a one year low of $11.86 and a one year high of $14.18.
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio Company Profile
Nuveen California Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of California. The fund invests in the securities of companies that operate across diversified sectors.
